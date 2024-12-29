Kris Statlander Reacts To Loss In TBS Title Match At AEW Worlds End

Kris Statlander is disappointed following her loss to Mercedes Mone at AEW Worlds End, as she noted in a backstage video after the show. Mone defeated Statlander at Saturday’s PPV to retain her AEW TBS Championship, which marks Statlander’s second loss in a row to Mone. In a digital exclusive posted to the AEW Twitter account, Statlander dismissed the notion of the matches being great and said that it’s time for her to step up.

“Is it worth having an incredible match if I don’t win?,” Statlander said (per Fightful). “Is it worth having a classic, two classics, if I lose both of them? I’ve been good for a long time now. It’s time I go be great.”