Kris Statlander Regrets Turning On Her Friends, Says She Misses Them

Kris Statlander had some big moments in 2024 and some moments she regrets, the latter of which she discussed in a recent interview. Statlander spoke with Renee Paquette for a new AEW Up Close interview where she looked back at the highs and lows of the year for her. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the ups and downs of the last year for her: “I’ve had such incredible moments, but I had a lot of very low times, personally, and also in wrestling, where I’ve hurt a lot of my friends. The end of 2024 kind of ended with me realizing what I’ve done, and now I’m starting this year very alone and dealing with the consequences and trying to figure out whether I deserve the forgiveness or not. That’s how I feel in wrestling. That’s how I feel a lot in life, also.”

On potentially reconciling with her friends like Willow Nightingale: “I feel like I’ve crossed a line too much where it might not be best of me to make the first move. But I also know there’s no forgiveness to be given without an apology and I will also regret turning on my friends and being led down a wrong path. I do miss my friends.”