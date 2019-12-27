Kris Statlander Removed From AEW Dynamite, Women’s Title Match Now A 4-Way

All Elite Wrestling has announced that due to “prior commitments”, Kris Statlander will no longer receive a AEW Women’s title match against Riho. The match was set to take place on AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, FL on January 1 after Statlander defeated Britt Baker on December 18.

Instead, AEW has announced that Riho will defend against Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. For those wondering, the last set of AEW rankings had Nyla Rose at #4, Baker at #2 and Shida at #3.