wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Removed From AEW Dynamite, Women’s Title Match Now A 4-Way
All Elite Wrestling has announced that due to “prior commitments”, Kris Statlander will no longer receive a AEW Women’s title match against Riho. The match was set to take place on AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, FL on January 1 after Statlander defeated Britt Baker on December 18.
Instead, AEW has announced that Riho will defend against Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. For those wondering, the last set of AEW rankings had Nyla Rose at #4, Baker at #2 and Shida at #3.
Due to prior commitments, Kris Statlander will not be in Jacksonville to face Riho for the #AEW Women’s World Championship on Wed, Jan 1st.
Riho will still defend her championship in a 4 way match w/ Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida pic.twitter.com/3UVp5TfoZD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Nick Patrick Calls Ultimate Warrior the Worst ‘Big Money Guy’ He Ever Worked With, Reveals How Warrior Once Injured His Knee
- Jim Ross Weighs In on Young Bucks Leaving Twitter, Criticism of Dark Order Segment, Believes Those Issues Will Be Fixed
- Details on More Names Who Were At December WWE Tryout: Will Brooks, Anthony Henry, More
- Nick Patrick Reveals Sharmell Sullivan and Melina Almost Came to Blows Before Wrestler’s Court in WWE