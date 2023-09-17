wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Retains TBS Title Against Britt Baker On Tonight’s AEW Collision
In the first instance of a women’s title fight headlining at AEW Collision, Kris Statlander successfully defended the AEW TBS Champion Title against Britt Baker. The bout started as a fairly even contest between Statlander and Baker, who received clear audience support as the fight began. Statlander looked to have possibly sustained a serious knee injury early in the match but soon dispelled the notion after a successful suplex.
Baker reacted with an assault targeting Statlander’s knee and attempted a gloved lockjaw mandible claw, but Statlander was able to ultimately evade her opponent’s maneuver. Baker responded with a successful series of attacks including a Canadian destroyer, angel wings, and curb stomp in succession. She almost triumphed with a pin attempt and managed a second lockjaw mandible claw. Still in the grip, Statlander nevertheless got Baker into a pinning position and won the match.
You can see AEW’s highlights from the match below.
