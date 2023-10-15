wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Retains TBS Championship on AEW Collision

October 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kris Statlander AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

It was the second of three title matches on this week’s AEW Collision and Kris Statlander managed to retain the TBS title. She took on Skye Blue, who put up a good fight but still got pinned with the Saturday Night Fever. After the match, Statander tried to help up Blue, who refused. Willow then came out to help Blue.

Statlander is in her first reign as TBS Champion and has held the belt for 140 days. She won the belt at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating Jade Cargill.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Kris Statlander, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading