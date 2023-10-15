Kris Statlander Retains TBS Championship on AEW Collision

It was the second of three title matches on this week’s AEW Collision and Kris Statlander managed to retain the TBS title. She took on Skye Blue, who put up a good fight but still got pinned with the Saturday Night Fever. After the match, Statander tried to help up Blue, who refused. Willow then came out to help Blue.

Statlander is in her first reign as TBS Champion and has held the belt for 140 days. She won the belt at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating Jade Cargill.

Skye Blue has a huge opportunity to capture the TBS Title TONIGHT! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#TBSChampionship@callmekrisstat | @Skyebyee pic.twitter.com/azMNwqlmQJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2023