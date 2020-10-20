Kris Statlander On When She Could Return To AEW After Torn ACL, Dealing With The Mental Challenges Of A Significant Injury

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kris Statlander discussed when she could return to AEW after suffering an ACL injury in June, dealing with the mental challenge of being injured, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Kris Statlander on her recovery from a torn ACL and when she could be cleared to return to AEW: “I’m doing pretty good. I think from what I’ve heard overall is that I might be a little bit ahead of others where I’m at right now, but I still have a real long way to go before I can re-debut basically and get back in the ring before I’m debuting again obviously, and I’m going to want to be training a little bit before. So I’ll be able to get in the ring before you’ll see me back on TV. It could be another eight months or so.”

On the mental challenges of being sidelined after being pushed as a focal point of the AEW women’s division: “It’s been more mentally challenging than physically challenging at times because physically, I have the ability to keep pushing myself and to just keep doing everything I need to, and I’ll go harder than I probably should be to try and do my rehab and stuff like that, but mentally, you’re sitting at home all day and you’re alone all day because you can’t go out and go do anything. You can only work out for so long in a day when you’re injured and you just see all your friends, and everyone doing awesomely on TV and you’re just like, ‘man, I just want to be a part of that so bad, and I just feel like I’m useless to this division.’

“So there was a good two-three straight months where I cried every single night because I felt like I had just been failing everybody, and I don’t even know what happened when I got injured. I just did a suicide dive, and the way I landed, I guess, was not perfectly right. You can actually see the dive on TV when I heard it, but all you see is me quickly grab my leg when I go down, and then the camera’s off of me. But it doesn’t even look like I did anything super insane, or it doesn’t look very noticeable. ‘Oh, she messed up her leg there.’ You cannot tell at all. So I had no idea what happened. I just kind of felt a little ‘pfft’ in my leg. It didn’t even hurt that bad either. I was just like, ‘oh boy.'”