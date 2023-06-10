Kris Statlander Reveals What She Learned While Out of AEW Due To Injury

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Kris Statlander spoke about her hiatus from AEW due to injury and what she learned during her time away. Statlander suffered a torn ACL and lateral meniscus in her right leg in August of last year. She made her return at Double or Nothing, beating Jade Cargill to become the new TBS Champion.

She said: “There’s a lot of things that you learn when you’re out with such an extensive injury. You learn a lot about yourself and how much wrestling means to you, and how much it sucks when something that you love gets taken away from you. But then, you also kind of learn to take a step back and watch as a fan, and you see how people react to things, and you see how everything is happening as a whole, and then you try to find your way to work back into things and see where you fit. Wrestling always evolves and changes. And you kind of look to see how you can make yourself fit into where the product will be when you return. I think it was a lot more internal soul-searching that you learn about with an injury as opposed to just more moves or anything. You gotta start over and make sure that just you can still do what you used to do once you recover from an injury.“