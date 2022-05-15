wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Says Talents Leaving AEW ‘Sucks’, But They Have To ‘Keep Moving Forward’
Post Wrestling reports that during a virtual autograph signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Kris Statlander spoke about AEW not renewing contracts of several wrestlers, who have since departed the company. That includes names like Joey Janela, Jack Evans and Stu Grayson. Here are highlights:
On wrestlers leaving AEW: “My thoughts on this situation [AEW talents’ contracts not being renewed] is that, you know, life happens. Sometimes, that’s just the way wrestling is. Nobody’s guaranteed a job forever in wrestling or in any position really. It sucks, but you have to learn to not dwell on situations that you don’t have control over and you just make the most of what you can do and keep moving forward.”
On who she’d like to team with if AEW had women’s tag team titles: “I don’t know [who I would pick as my partner if AEW had women’s tag titles]. You know, [Hikaru] Shida and I tagged a lot back in the day. So it’d be fun to bring that back up again. Tag with Anna [Jay]? I would do that again. We had fun.”
