Kris Statlander Says There’s So Much She Hasn’t Shown AEW Yet

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kris Statlander spoke about the hardest part of her recovery and not being able to show AEW her complete range of abilities yet. Here are highlights:

On the hardest part of recovery: “I’ve had injuries before, but nothing this major that’s taken me out for such an extensive period of time. It’s been pretty devastating. That’s the hardest part. There is so much I haven’t got the chance to show yet. Anyone that’s seen my independents knows I can do gimmick matches or hardcore matches. It sucks that I had that taken away from me so early on in AEW. It’s not going to be forever, and I’m going to rebuild everything I started. It’s never ideal to get injured or have surgery, but there is so much else going on in the world. I’m just focusing on staying home and getting better.”

On if she’ll be back in 2020 or 2021: “It’s really difficult to tell. It’s a big injury. I had surgery at the end of July, but I’m doing everything I can to get back as soon as I can. Right now, it’s too early to tell.”

On if part of the reason she’s on The Masked Wrestler is to show her personality: “This is me. Whether I’m in my whole alien zone or not, this is how I act. If I had all my face paint on and I was aliened up, the same exact words would be coming out of my mouth. It’s not a character; it’s really who I am. So it’s a chance to be me. Sometimes people get so caught up on the alien thing that they don’t realize this is just me being myself.”