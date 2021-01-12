Kris Statlander Shares Update on Recovery From Torn ACL Injury

– During a recent chat with Pro Wrestling Junkies (via Fightful), AEW wrestler Kris Statlander offered an update on her rehab for her recent knee injury. She stated the following:

“It’s going. It’s a very serious injury. I would say my knee is close to being healed, but it’s such an extensive and long recovery process to make sure I’m ready to go. Sometimes it takes people up to a year to get back, but it’s coming along for sure. I’m definitely pushing way harder than I need to be, but I do it because I know I’m going to come out stronger in the end.”

As previously reported, Kris Statlander suffered a torn ACL injury last June. She later had to undergo surgery for the injury in July.