AEW News: Kris Statlander Signs With AEW, Nyla Rose ‘Suspended’, Luchasaurus Excited For John Morrison in WWE

– Bleacher Report senior writer Jonathan Snowden revealed on social media that he was told by Brandi Rhodes that Kris Statlander has signed with AEW. Statlander defeated #1 contender Hikaru Shida on last night’s episode.

– It was announced on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Nyla Rose has been ‘suspended’ from the promotion for putting referee Rick Knox through a table. The Twitter account for the promotion added to that, revealing that she has been suspended for the rest of the year without pay.

– In a post on Twitter, Luchasaurus revealed that he was happy John Morrison has signed with WWE. He wrote: