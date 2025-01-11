Kris Statlander Wonders How She’ll Step Up In Possible Third Match With Mercedes Mone

In an interview with Renee Paquette for Close Up (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about the pressure she puts on herself in the AEW women’s division and spoke about a potential third match with Mercedes Mone. The two previously wrestled for the TBS title at AEW Full Gear and Worlds End.

She said: “I feel the pressure. I feel satisfaction with knowing that I know what I’m doing and then I feel the pressure like, ‘Oh my god, now everyone wants more of this.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m tired.’ But, I lost twice to Mercedes now. If there’s a chance that I go for her again, am I going to — how do I step up my game even more for a third time if that were to happen. It’s a never ending cycle of constant pressure but I think I do pretty well under pressure and I have such a desire to prove people wrong, even if no one is doubting me. I have this need to prove, maybe even to myself, that I’m deserving of the spot I’m in and that everything I’ve done up to this point is worth it and that I haven’t wasted any of my time. I feel like I’ve been thankfully far removed from my injuries at this point, but I do feel like I lost so much time because of my injuries and it just puts you in such a bad mental place. I see how injuries can affect people in negative and positive ways, some people really let the negativity get to them and they lose passion and interest and it’s disheartening to see because — I don’t like to like put myself in a position where I’m like, ‘Oh, I prevailed where other people failed.’ I was just so enraged at the circumstances that I was given by destiny if you will that I had to always have a constant like, ‘I will never let this happen to me again, I will do everything I can to be stronger than this, be stronger than any injury that’s ever happened to me.’ It’s hard to maintain that motivation and that passion when everything hurts all the time. It’s so hard.“