– AEW announced that we’ll be getting answers as to why Kris Statlander turned on Willow Nightingale last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Statlander turned on Nightingale after the latter lost the TBS Championship to Mercedes Mone.

Tomorrow’s Dynamite is being held at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. here’s the updated lineup:

* Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet (The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III)

* Don Callis to present the Don Callis Family contract

* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions