wrestling / News
Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway to Explain Their Actions on AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced that we’ll be getting answers as to why Kris Statlander turned on Willow Nightingale last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Statlander turned on Nightingale after the latter lost the TBS Championship to Mercedes Mone.
Tomorrow’s Dynamite is being held at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. here’s the updated lineup:
* Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet (The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III)
* Don Callis to present the Don Callis Family contract
* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions
We get answers from @callmekrisstat and @StokelyHathaway this Wednesday for #AEWDoN
Don't miss #AEWDynamite LIVE tomorrow at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/VFWosKkcQp
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes
- Mercedes Mone Reflects On Returning to the Ring At AEW Double Or Nothing, When It Was Decided
- The Young Bucks On AEW’s Fifth Anniversary, How They’re Feeling After Double or Nothing
- D-Von Dudley Breaks Down the ECW Mass Transit Incident With Maven