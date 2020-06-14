UPDATED: Kris Statlander Confirms Torn ACL Injury, Says It Will Need Surgery

UPDATE: Since the news broke earlier today, Kris Statlander has now confirmed her injury status on her official Twitter account. She noted that she suffered a torn ACL and that it will require surgery.

Statlander tweeted earlier today, “Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can.”

Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can. @AEWrestling 👽💚 https://t.co/oVS495nwok — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) June 14, 2020

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that AEW wrestler Kris Statlander is currently dealing with a knee injury. Multiple sources indicated that Statlander suffered the injury at last week’s AEW Dynamite TV taping.

Per the report, Statlander suffered the injured while teaming with women’s champion Hikaru Shida in a losing effort to Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. During the match, Statlander reportedly hurt her knee while performing a dive on Kip Sabian. She was then seen grabbing her left knee after going to the floor on Sabian.

The severity of Statlander’s injury is currently unknown. You can see a video of the match with the dive where Statlander apparently hurts her knee below.