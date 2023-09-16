Kris Statlander Retains TBS Title Against Jade Cargill On AEW Rampage

Kris Statlander beat Jade Cargill in what was reportedly her last AEW match to retain the TBS Championship on this week’s Rampage. Friday night’s episode was headlined by Cargill getting her rematch against Statlander, who beat her for the TBS Championship in an impromptu match at AEW Double or Nothing. Statlander and Cargill went back and forth and Mark Sterling attempted to get involved, which backfired and led to Statlander getting the win.

Following the match, Cargill raised Statlander’s arm in victory and the two hugged in the ring. It has been reported that Cargill was finishing up with AEW at the taping, and was expected to be headed to WWE.

Statlander’s TBS Championship reign now stands at 111 days.