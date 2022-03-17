wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Teases Change to Gimmick on AEW Dynamite (Clip)
March 16, 2022
It looks like Kris Statlander may be an alien no more, as she teased a change to her gimmick on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Statlander, who lost to Leyla Hirsch on the AEW Revolution pre-show earlier this week, was seen in a montage video in which she removes her contacts and makeup.
You can see the clip below:
Is @callmekrisstat trying to send a message after #AEWRevolution #BuyIn loss against @LegitLeyla?
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS! pic.twitter.com/x1ICnvdy5T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
