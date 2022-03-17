wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Teases Change to Gimmick on AEW Dynamite (Clip)

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kris Statlander AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

It looks like Kris Statlander may be an alien no more, as she teased a change to her gimmick on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Statlander, who lost to Leyla Hirsch on the AEW Revolution pre-show earlier this week, was seen in a montage video in which she removes her contacts and makeup.

You can see the clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kris Statlander, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading