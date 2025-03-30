wrestling / News

Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter Declare For Owen Hart Cup Tournament

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament Image Credit: AEW

In addition to Mercedes Mone, Billie Starkz and Athena earlier tonight, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter also declared for the Owen Hart Cup tournament on AEW Collision. That brings the total of wrestlers on the women’s side up to six. The tournament brackets will be revealed on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

