Kris Statlander vs. Diamante Added to Tonight’s AEW Rampage

– Tony Khan is adding to the lineup for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Former TBS Champion Kris Statlander will be in action, facing Diamante.

Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TNT at 7:00 pm EST. It will be followed by a live edition of AEW Collision. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Kris Statlander vs. Diamante

Statlander lost the TBS Championship last Saturday at AEW Full Gear in Inglewood, California. Julia Hart won a Triple Threat match with Statlander and Skye Blue to capture the title.