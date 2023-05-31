– Newly crowned TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan has confirmed another huge match for tonight’s live TBS broadcast. In an Open Challenge Match, Statlander defends her title against former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose.

Tonight’s Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* AEW TBS Championship Open Challenge Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Nyla Rose

* Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho & Saraya

* The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Lucha Bros. & Bandido

* Tony Khan has an announcement about Collision

* We’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita & Don Callis