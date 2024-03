Kris Statlander vs. Riho Announced For AEW Dynamite

Kris Statlander will battle Riho on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the match on Tuesday for tomorrow’s episode, as you can see below.

“TOMORROW, Wed 3/6

@GS_District Atlanta

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, tomorrow 8pm ET/7pm CT Kris Statlander vs Riho After a big win in Greensboro on Sunday, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander battles former @AEW Women’s World Champion Riho in Georgia on Dynamite TOMORROW!”

The updated lineup for the episode is:

* Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Kris Statlander vs. Riho