Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue Set For AEW Dynamite
Kris Statlander will battle Skye Blue on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that Statlander will face Blue on Wednesday’s show, writing:
“TOMORROW, 2/28
Huntsville, AL
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS tomorrow, 8pm ET/7pm CT
@callmekrisstat vs @Skyebyee
After Skye Blue issued a challenge on #AEWRampage for a rubber match vs Kris Statlander
+ Stat accepted on #AEWCollision, the match is set for Dynamite TOMORROW”
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR
* Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue
* Will Ospreay appears
* Hangman Page announces his status for AEW Revolution
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024