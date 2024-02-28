wrestling / News

Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue Set For AEW Dynamite

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite KS SB Image Credit: AEW

Kris Statlander will battle Skye Blue on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that Statlander will face Blue on Wednesday’s show, writing:

“TOMORROW, 2/28
Huntsville, AL
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS tomorrow, 8pm ET/7pm CT

@callmekrisstat vs @Skyebyee

After Skye Blue issued a challenge on #AEWRampage for a rubber match vs Kris Statlander
+ Stat accepted on #AEWCollision, the match is set for Dynamite TOMORROW”

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR
* Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue
* Will Ospreay appears
* Hangman Page announces his status for AEW Revolution

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading