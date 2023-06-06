Kris Statlander on What She Learned About Herself in Time Away From the Ring

– During an interview on Busted Open Radio this week, new AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander discussed her time away from the ring and what she learned during that time period. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kris Statlander on what she learned while she was away from the ring: “There’s a lot of things that you learn when you’re out with such an extensive injury. You learn a lot about yourself and how much wrestling means to you, and how much it sucks when something that you love gets taken away from you. But then you also kind of learn to take a step back and watch as a fan, and you see how people react to things, and you see how everything is happening as a whole, and you try to find a way to work back into things and see where you fit.”

On doing some soul searching: “Wrestling always evolves and changes, and you kind of look to see how you can make yourself fit into where the product will be when you return. It was a lot more internal soul-searching that you learn about with an injury as opposed to just more moves or anything. You gotta start over and make sure that just you can still do what you used to do once you recover from an injury.”

At last month’s AEW Double or Nothing 2023 event, Kris Statlander made her surprise return, beating Jade Cargill in an impromptu title match and captured the TBS Championship.