– During a recent chat with Nick Hausman for Haus of Wrestling, recently crowned AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander discussed her return and the talks of having her win the belt a few weeks before it happened. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kris Statlander on the talks of her winning the TBS title weeks before her return: “There was talks about it a few months before I fully returned, but I always never believe that things are going to happen until I walk out there and it happens. So I was kind of just, even the night before, I was like, ‘We’ll see if this happens because things can change.’ That’s how it is. It wasn’t that I don’t trust people. It’s just that, you know, things happen so much. Things need to be changed and you can never really, it’s more just you don’t want to set yourself up for disappointment. There wasn’t anything like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure if you’re the one that’s going to do it,’ it was more just, you know, ‘We’ll see what the definitive plans are when we get there.'”

On her reaction when she first head the idea: “But I do remember when I first heard the idea, I was kind of like, ‘Okay, if that’s what you want.’ It was a very, very cool thing to know that a lot of people trusted me to be that one, and I just hope that in that moment that I did return and that everything I continued to do while I have the title lives up to and exceeds expectations.”

At last month’s AEW Double or Nothing 2023 event, Statlander made her surprise return, beating the undefeated Jade Cargill in an impromptu title match to become the second TBS Champion. Cargill had previously held the title for 508 days.