Kris Statlander Nearly Signed With WWE Before Ultimately Joining AEW
– Earlier this month, AEW announced the signing of Kris Statlander to the roster. However, a new online rumor states that she actually nearly signed with WWE. During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Statlander nearly signed with WWE before AEW ultimately scooped her up.
Based on Meltzer’s statement, “WWE was after her [Statlander] big time.” It looked like Kris Statlander was very close to signing with WWE. However, before Statlander signed a WWE deal, AEW came forward and apparently made her a better offer, that would also put her on TV right away.
As noted, Statlander is now scheduled to face Riho next week on AEW Dynamite for the women’s title. Statlander earned the title shot tonight after beating Britt Baker.
