Kris Statlander Comments On Her Zoolander Gear at AEW All Out, Ben Stiller’s Reaction

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about her Zoolander-inspired gear at AEW All Out, as well as the reaction from actor Ben Stiller. Stiller, who starred in the film, called her gear “ridiculously good looking,” a reference to the film.

She said: “Statlander, as my last name, it almost seems too obvious with Statlander, Zoolander, it’s kind of in your face a little bit. I just love the movie and it almost feels like it’s weird that not a lot of people have done any Zoolander-inspired gear, I feel. It’s a timeless movie, an iconic movie, it’s so fun and amazing. It’s something I wanted to do for so long. I had Lori [Lori Gassie] make this gear when I was freshly out of surgery just because I had this concept in my head for so long, and I wanted to have it in my hands and ready to go for whenever the time was to wear it. I was worried that not everyone would understand what I was doing with the Zoolander stuff. A lot of people do superhero-inspired looks and I wanted to do something different than that. Ben Stiller responding is the highest praise anyone could ever ask for. It was so cool he actually saw it.“