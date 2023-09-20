wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Comments On Her Zoolander Gear at AEW All Out, Ben Stiller’s Reaction

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Kris Statlander Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about her Zoolander-inspired gear at AEW All Out, as well as the reaction from actor Ben Stiller. Stiller, who starred in the film, called her gear “ridiculously good looking,” a reference to the film.

She said: “Statlander, as my last name, it almost seems too obvious with Statlander, Zoolander, it’s kind of in your face a little bit. I just love the movie and it almost feels like it’s weird that not a lot of people have done any Zoolander-inspired gear, I feel. It’s a timeless movie, an iconic movie, it’s so fun and amazing. It’s something I wanted to do for so long. I had Lori [Lori Gassie] make this gear when I was freshly out of surgery just because I had this concept in my head for so long, and I wanted to have it in my hands and ready to go for whenever the time was to wear it. I was worried that not everyone would understand what I was doing with the Zoolander stuff. A lot of people do superhero-inspired looks and I wanted to do something different than that. Ben Stiller responding is the highest praise anyone could ever ask for. It was so cool he actually saw it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kris Statlander, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading