Various News: KSI Puts Logan Paul Through A Table, Pre-Sale Codes for AEW Canadian Tour & Revolution, WWE NXT Highlights

– During an event for the PRIME drink, KSI put Logan Paul through a table with an Attitude Adjustment. Paul previously put KSI through a table with a frog splash at Wrestlemania, albeit accidentally.

The moment KSI threw logan Paul on the table 😳 pic.twitter.com/nBnNkmGurw — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) December 10, 2023

– AEW has pre-sales happening today for their upcoming Canada tour, with the code CTRNSX. The dates include:

* Saturday, March 16: AEW Collision live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

* Wednesday, March 20: AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage live from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

* Wednesday, March 27: AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec.

* Saturday, March 30: AEW Collision live from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

* Wednesday, April 10: AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

* Wednesday, May 8: AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

* Saturday, May 11: AEW Collision live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

* Wednesday, July 10: AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage come to the Calgary Stampede live from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

They will also hold a pre-sale tomorrow for Revolution on March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The event will feature Sting’s last match ever. The code is SBFNLE.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT: