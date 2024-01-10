Kurt Angle Recalls Line From 2002 He Couldn’t Get Away With Saying Today

When Rey Mysterio joined WWE in 2002, he got involved in a feud with Kurt Angle. Angle, at one point, commented that Mysterio is “a boy in a man’s world” and Angle “loves to play with boys.” During an appearance at Steel City Comic Con (via Fightful), Angle said that line, along with others are things he was told to say that he couldn’t get away with today.

He said: “Yeah, definitely offensive. I said a lot of stuff back then. This was a time where I was cutting a promo on Rey Mysterio and I said, ‘Rey Mysterio, you’re a boy in a man’s world, and I’m a man who loves to play with boys.’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not what I meant.’ I did this like three times, I messed up and said something perverted. It became a meme and the fans loved it. I was a heel back then and it was a good time for the fans to make fun of me because I said something so messed up. I said a lot of stuff back then. I even said I’m not a fan of black people. I said some crazy stuff that Vince McMahon had me say and it just wouldn’t fly today. That was one of the promos that people took offense to. I enjoyed doing it, I really did, it was funny. I said whatever Vince McMahon told me to and I probably shouldn’t have said some things I said. Yes, I regret some things.“