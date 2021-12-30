Kurt Angle On His Advice To Jeff Hardy, What It Was Like Wrestling Vince McMahon In WWE

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed what it was like wrestling Vince McMahon in 2000, his advice to Jeff Hardy, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on what it was like wrestling Vince McMahon in 2000: “I was surprised Vince actually wrestled me as a rookie. I didn’t have a lot of experience, and I thought at that point in time, I was a little bit dangerous. I was really stiff and coming into my own. I was really surprised Vince allowed me to wrestle him. But Vince is crazy as hell, so on the other side, it didn’t really surprise me because Vince is that crazy…..it was like dancing with an elephant. You couldn’t move him. Usually your opponent flows with you and you flow together and have great chemistry. But with Vince, it’s really choppy and rough. He’s a badass, and he can take a beating.”

On his advice to Jeff Hardy: “I’ve been through it. I think Jeff needs to look himself in the mirror and see what he wants to do. Does he want to change or does he want to stay the same? I personally think he does need help, but that’s something that he needs to deal with inside himself. He needs to realize what’s important in his life. Is it the stuff or is it his family and his job? It really comes down to Jeff making the decision on his own.”

On Chyna as a wrestler in WWE: “I thought Chyna was a trailblazer. She was the first woman to consistently wrestle men and did an incredible job. As a human being, she was awesome. One of the nicest women I’ve ever met. I loved Chyna and thought she was great. I thought what she did for wrestling was incredible. Think about what she was able to do. She was a trailblazer, and she had an incredible career.”

