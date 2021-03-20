Kurt Angle On Potentially Wrestling In AEW, His Surprise At Paul Wight Leaving WWE

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed potentially wrestling in AEW, Paul Wight leaving WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on Paul Wight leaving WWE for AEW: “I always thought Paul would be with the WWE for the rest of his life. They treated him really well, and they did a lot for the Big Show. When he quit and went to be a boxer, he lost a bunch of money and Vince [McMahon] helped him out a little bit and got him back in the game. There are a lot of things that occurred where Vince showed his loyalty to Big Show, and Big Show showed it back. No doubt about it. When he did that show, The Big Show Show, I thought that was a WWE show. So, I thought he was in the company forever. I thought the show was going to be a WWE product, but I guess I was wrong. I think Big Show probably felt a little bit underappreciated in WWE the last couple of years. They humbled him quite a bit and had him job out here and there and tuck his tail between his legs and walk away. I understand why he was frustrated, but I thought he would be with the WWE forever. But you know what, if he’s happy, I’m happy.”

On speculation that he could also sign with AEW and return to the ring for another match: “I don’t think so. I texted Big Show and said congratulations on signing with AEW. He said, ‘Oh man, I feel like I’m 25.’ I was like holy shit, you’re going to wrestle? He didn’t answer me [laughs]. But he said he felt like he was 25 again, so I guess that means he’s going to wrestle. I don’t know.”

