Kurt Angle Uses AEW Revolution Speculation to Promote Podcast

Kurt Angle is not shying away from speculation that he may be signing with AEW, posting a new video to social media. Angle shared a video of himself that you can see below, in which he tells fans to “Tune in. Oh, it’s true! It’s damn true!”

It’s important to note that Angle mostly appears to be promoting his podcast The Kurt Angle show, as he appears at the end with a T-shirt for the podcast and then a graphic for the show plays. Of course, he’s not averse to capitalizing on the speculation that he’ll be AEW’s “hall of fame-worthy” signing that is set to appear tonight at AEW Revolution.