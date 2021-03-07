wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Uses AEW Revolution Speculation to Promote Podcast
March 7, 2021 | Posted by
Kurt Angle is not shying away from speculation that he may be signing with AEW, posting a new video to social media. Angle shared a video of himself that you can see below, in which he tells fans to “Tune in. Oh, it’s true! It’s damn true!”
It’s important to note that Angle mostly appears to be promoting his podcast The Kurt Angle show, as he appears at the end with a T-shirt for the podcast and then a graphic for the show plays. Of course, he’s not averse to capitalizing on the speculation that he’ll be AEW’s “hall of fame-worthy” signing that is set to appear tonight at AEW Revolution.
Tune in. Oh, it’s true! It’s damn true! pic.twitter.com/sYKfPIdCQD
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Possible Locations for NXT TakeOver in April
- Jim Ross On Sting Returning To The Ring At AEW Revolution, Expectations For Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra