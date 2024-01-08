Kurt Angle On Why He Clicked With AJ Styles, Wishes They’d Had An Iron Man Match

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his history of classic TNA matches with AJ Styles including for the TNA World Title on the first Monday night episode of TNA Wrestling and their Genesis 2010 bout. You can check out some highlights below:

On headlining the January 4, 2010 episode of Impact with Styles: “Well, they picked the right match. Yeah, if you’re going to have a match and you want the best possible match, you put AJ Styles and Kurt Angle in the ring and let them go. I always loved working with AJ. He was so easy to work with. We had such great chemistry, and AJ was one of those guys that never had a bad match. I don’t even think he had a good match, I think all of his matches have been spectacular. That’s how good the kid is. So I knew that this was the right match, the right match for the right moment, and the main event was going head to head against WWE. It was the best.”

On his Genesis 2020 match with Styles and whether it stands out in his mind: “You know what? That’s tough because there are reasons why I like that match better. Probably because AJ and I worked together so much, and our chemistry was even better at this point in time. Yeah, but I just think that AJ and I, it didn’t matter when we worked. I mean every time I wrestled him, it was special. And I would honestly say that my favorite match with AJ could have been my first match with him or my last match. It didn’t really matter.”

On what stipulation he would want for a match with Styles: “You’re thinking correctly [an Iron Man match]. That’s definitely the match that I would have wanted to have with AJ. I’ve had every other match with him, ladders, matches, last man standing matches, you name it. I’ve had cage matches, but never a 60-Minute Iron Man. I would love to do that with AJ. Well, now it’s too late. But I would have loved to have done it with AJ.”

