Kurt Angle And His Wife Adopt a Son

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle WWE Raw

– Congratulations to Kurt Angle and his wife, who have welcomed a new child into their family. Giovanna Angle announced on Twitter this morning that the couple have addopted a son as of earlier this week.

Angle has previously noted on Twitter in June that they had gone to Bulgaria to visit with their prospective son. The couple have been married since 2012.

Kurt Angle, Jeremy Thomas

