wrestling / News
Kurt Angle And His Wife Adopt a Son
September 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Congratulations to Kurt Angle and his wife, who have welcomed a new child into their family. Giovanna Angle announced on Twitter this morning that the couple have addopted a son as of earlier this week.
Angle has previously noted on Twitter in June that they had gone to Bulgaria to visit with their prospective son. The couple have been married since 2012.
September 3 2019, My husband and I gained another son. God is good yall #TeenAdoption #Blessed
— Giovanna Angle (@GiovannaAngle) September 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- NXT Not Expected to Be Treated Like Main Roster Brand After USA Network Move
- Eric Bischoff On the Arn Anderson-Sid Vicious Stabbing Incident, How WCW Handled It, Ric Flair Helping Save Arn’s Job
- Update on WWE Using Bullet Points For Several Raw Promos, Push to Continue That Trend
- More Details on WWE Creative Shakeup: Rowan/Reigns Storyline Considered ‘Botched’