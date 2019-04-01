Kurt Angle Announced For Starrcast II During Double Or Nothing Weekend

– Kurt Angle is headed to Starrcast after he retires at WrestleMania 35. Cody announced on Twitter that Angle is set to appear at the convention, which takes place in Las Vegas over Double or Nothing weekend from May 23rd through the 26th.

The company also announced via the Starrcast Twitter account that Ted DiBiase, Psicosis, newly-announced WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake, and Cris Cyborg are set to appear at the convention.