Kurt Angle Announces WrestleCon Signing for March 31
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that he will be appearing at WrestleCon later this month for a signing on Friday, March 31 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm PST. Angle will available for autographs and photo ops. You can check out his announcement video below.
Angle wrote in the caption, “I will be appearing at Wrestlecon this year on March 31 from 10am-1pm. See you there. #itstrue @wrestlecon.”
I will be appearing at Wrestlecon this year on March 31 from 10am-1pm. See you there. #itstrue @wrestlecon pic.twitter.com/NVPSLY0zNG
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 15, 2023
