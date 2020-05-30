wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Believed To Be Close To Signing New WWE Deal

May 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kurt Angle was furloughed last month and still appeared on NXT this past week, and that could be because he’s close to a new deal with WWE.

Wrestlingnews.co reports that everyone in WWE expects that Angle will be back sooner rather than later. He is currently riding out his 90-day non-compete clause, which is expected to expire in July. The idea is that while WWE knows Angle is not likely to wrestle again, they still don’t want him appearing on a TV show for the competition.

A WWE source said: “If they haven’t signed him already then they will make an offer to him soon. Vince doesn’t want to lose him to AEW.

Angle was working as a producer for WWE prior to his release, and there has been talk in WWE in bringing back some of the furloughed producers in the next few weeks.

