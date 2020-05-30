Kurt Angle Believed To Be Close To Signing New WWE Deal

Kurt Angle was furloughed last month and still appeared on NXT this past week, and that could be because he’s close to a new deal with WWE.

Wrestlingnews.co reports that everyone in WWE expects that Angle will be back sooner rather than later. He is currently riding out his 90-day non-compete clause, which is expected to expire in July. The idea is that while WWE knows Angle is not likely to wrestle again, they still don’t want him appearing on a TV show for the competition.

A WWE source said: “If they haven’t signed him already then they will make an offer to him soon. Vince doesn’t want to lose him to AEW.”

Angle was working as a producer for WWE prior to his release, and there has been talk in WWE in bringing back some of the furloughed producers in the next few weeks.