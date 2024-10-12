– During a recent interview with WFAN, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his belief that former WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin would’ve spoke out about the drug abuse problem that was rampant in WWE some years ago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kurt Angle on his belief that Steve Austin would’ve spoken up about the issue: “I think that Steve would’ve been the one that would have spoken up, because he did have a problem with it before.”

Angle on how he was able to hide his issue and avoid getting reprimanded: “Unfortunately, those guys didn’t keep their job very long and they got fired, and I was left alone, and I was still taking,”