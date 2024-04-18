Kurt Angle Believes His TNA Work Was Better Than His WWE Work

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Kurt Angle spoke about his run in TNA Wrestling and why he believes his work there was superior to his time in WWE. Angle worked for TNA from 2006 to 2016.

He said: “I consider my work in TNA better than my work in WWE as well. And the reason is I kind of came into my own. I was really…I started out in pro wrestling, I only trained for 7 months before I went on television. That’s a very short period of time. And I was getting better and better. My first two years I was in the ring, I was following the wrestler that would talk me through the matches. I started getting better and better, and I became this great follower that I could start leading matches. I’d say I became my best about 7 years into the business, and that’s when I went to TNA. I had some great matches with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Bobby Roode; a lot of great talents that I got to work with that I was very honored to go up against them in TNA. And I’m very proud of the career I had.“