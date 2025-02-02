Kurt Angle Believes He Wrestled His Best Matches in TNA

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Kurt Angle spoke about his time in TNA Wrestling and he said that he did his best wrestling when he was in the company. According to Angle, that’s when he hit his stride. However, he admitted it was hard for him to admit because it wasn’t in WWE.

He said: “I had a really good career in WWE, but I didn’t really catch my stride, where I was at my peak, at about seven years into the business, and that’s when I went to TNA. Being honest? Yeah, I had a better career in TNA. I had better matches in TNA than I had in WWE, at least more consistently better. When you wanna talk about your … the biggest part of your career, where you did your very best, you’re gonna want to do it where the highest ratings are, where there are more fans.“