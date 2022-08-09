Kurt Angle On Biggest Thing He Learned From Vince McMahon, Vince’s Impact On His Life

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his current relationship with Vince McMahon, Vince’s impact on his life, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his current relationship with Vince McMahon: “Yeah, I call him, I text him. When this whole situation went down, I just said, ‘I love you, Vince,’ and he just said, ‘Love you too.’ I don’t have to tell him what I’m thinking, I just have to reach out to him and say, ‘Hey, I’m pulling for you.’ And he gets it. We don’t have to talk about anything that’s going on in life. Just reaching out to each other and telling each other we still care about each other and we love one another is good enough.”

On Vince’s impact on his life and the biggest thing he learned from him: “He meant the world to me. That guy changed my life. What he was able to do, not just as the owner of WWE and being my mentor and father figure, but I learned so much from him. The one thing I learned from Vince McMahon more than anything was work ethic. He’s the hardest working man I’ve ever seen in my life. The guy gets two hours of sleep a night. He trains in the middle of the night. He trains from one to three in the morning, goes to sleep from 3:30 to 5:30, wakes up and works all day until late at night, he’ll do the shows, then afterwards, he’ll go to a hotel and go right to the gym in the middle of the night. He’ll train for two hours and come back to the hotel and sleep for two hours. The guy is a machine.”

