Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration & More Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 12-9-22 Kurt Angle Image Credit: WWE

Kurt Angle is returning to WWE to celebrate his birthday on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE announced the following for next week’s show, which airs live Friday on FOX:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos OR Matt Riddle & Elias vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
* Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler
* Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration

