wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration & More Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
Kurt Angle is returning to WWE to celebrate his birthday on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE announced the following for next week’s show, which airs live Friday on FOX:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos OR Matt Riddle & Elias vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
* Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler
* Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration
More Trending Stories
- WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
- More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992