Kurt Angle Thinks Bound For Glory Series Was A Great Idea, Talks Enjoying Royal Rumble

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the Bound for Glory series that TNA Wrestling did in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Bound for Glory series: “I liked it. I thought it was interesting. I think it was a great way to tell a story coming up to Bound for Glory, having a tournament. I just thought it was a great idea. I know it was a lot longer than it should have been. I mean, I think it went about six weeks, the whole Bound for Glory series. So it wasn’t like a few TVs before the pay-per-view. It was like a big buildup for a month and a half… You know what, I don’t know [if it was too long]. I think it was a great concept. I think it was good for TV, to have this tournament and the buildup. So I think — you know, you don’t wanna wait too long. But I think when you go about six to seven weeks to build up for a pay-per-view like you do for WrestleMania, I think it’s a good idea. So I didn’t mind it being longer like that.”

On the rules of the series: “You, you know what? I think they probably should have explained it better. Over and over again. Not just one time, but every week. ‘This is the point system. This is how you win. This is what you get when you win. This is what you get when you lose.’ You know, I think you need to continue to explain it every week.”

On working battle royals: “They were easy. I mean, they weren’t much of a challenge for me. The only thing you had to do is have an incredible memory because you have to make sure you don’t eliminate the person person out of order. Yeah. Yeah. But other than that, it’s pretty easy. It’s an easy match.”

On wrestling in the Royal Rumble: “You mean running down to the ring every two minutes? Yeah, I like that better than everybody in the ring all at the same time. I do like that because you’re showcasing each individual and I like that.”

