Kurt Angle Grants Braun Strowman Match With The Bar at WrestleMania If He Gets a Partner
March 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman has his match against The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championships…if he can get a partner. WWE posted the following video online Monday afternoon, in which Angle announced that Strowman will face the Raw Tag Team champions at WrestleMania as long as he can find a partner for the match.
Strowman won the title shot after he won last week’s Raw Tag Team Battle Royal, entering the match by himself.