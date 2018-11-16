WWE News: Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman Rewatch Survivor Series Match, Tommaso Ciampa Hypes NXT Takeover, Live WWE Now Announced

– The latest edition of WWE Playback features Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman watching the Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown Survivor Series match from last year’s event.

– There will be a live WWE Now before Survivor Series on Sunday at 3 PM ET. It will be hosted by Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley.

Here’s the official announcement: Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE Survivor Series 2018 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. The live preview will feature Paul Heyman, advocate for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar; Alexa Bliss, team captain for the Raw women’s team; and Samoa Joe, member of the SmackDown men’s team — hours before Raw and SmackDown LIVE go head-to-head.

Heyman will offer insight into how his client is preparing to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series. Bliss will fill in the WWE Universe on her captaining style. And Samoa Joe will surely have a pointed message for all of Raw as the blue brand looks to end their two Survivor Series losing streak.

Don’t miss this unique live look at the Superstars before WWE Survivor Series, streaming Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

– Tommaso Ciampa hyped his NXT title match with Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: Wargames II, which happens tomorrow night. He wrote on Twitter: