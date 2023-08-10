Kurt Angle Thinks Brock Lesnar’s Legacy Is Bigger Because Of The UFC, Says Brock Was a Better Heel

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the legacy of Brock Lesnar, his position in history, and more while covering WWE SummerSlam 2003. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Brock would be the GOAT if he never left WWE: “Okay, if Brock had stuck with the NFL another year, he would’ve made the team. He probably would’ve been an all-pro for eight years, that’s the kind of athlete he is. He went to the UFC and became the UFC champion. I think what he did was good for him, I really do. Me going to TNA; for some reason, bands look at it as a step-down. UFC, you’re not looking at it as a step-down or the NFL.

“So I think that Brock, I think it helped him by going there. I think his legacy isn’t just gonna be a professional wrestler, it’s gonna be [as] a fighter too. And you know, it’s gonna make his legacy even bigger… And not with a lot of experience either. I mean, he brought his wrestling with him, his amateur wrestling. But you know, he didn’t have a lot of time to work on his standup fighting and his jujitsu and everything like that. So I think that Brock showed the kind of athlete he truly was. To go in there half-prepared and be able to be UFC champion. That’s incredible.”

On enjoying working with Brock: “Listen, I would pick Brock over that [Elimination] Chamber match with anybody else every single day., Brock and I had incredible chemistry, and we were both amateur wrestlers. We could trade off amateur wrestling moves, pro wrestling moves. Brock was so easy and versatile to work with. I really had a lot of fun working with him because he understood my movements. Because he had the same type of movements ’cause we’re amateur wrestlers. So him and I had incredible chemistry.”

On Brock Lesnar as a heel: “I actually think Brock was better as a heel. He’s a big, giant individual, he’s explosive. He has this mean demeanor about him, and just his look. You know, look at him. He looks like a German soldier, okay? He’s what Hitler was imagining that every human being should look like, this person right here, Brock Lesnar. Tall, blond, blue eyes. This was exactly — he’s just a beast. He’s a freak of nature. And that’s Brock Lesnar.”

