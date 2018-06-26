WWE News: Kurt Angle Calls Brock Lesnar a Disappointment, Seth Rollins Is Irate After Raw’s Main Event, Sasha Banks Also Has to Go To Counseling

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that due to “contract negotiations issues,” that the Extreme Rules #1 contender’s match was canceled. Angle posted the following about Universal Champion Brock Lesnar…

Due to the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, backing out of his commitment, I regretfully have to cancel the multi man match at Extreme Rules PPV. It’s a shame that our champion continues to disappoint. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 26, 2018

– Here is Seth Rollins, showing his anger in last night’s WWE Raw main event finish…



– It was revealed after last night’s WWE Raw that Sasha Banks will have to attend counseling with Bayley starting next week.