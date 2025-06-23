Kurt Angle Calls His Match With The Undertaker One Of His Favorites

Kurt Angle discussed his 2006 WWE No Way Out match against The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship, calling it one of his favorite matches and praising The Undertaker for his adaptability in the ring.

Speaking on a WWE Retrospective video (per Fightful), Angle reflected on the chemistry they had despite their size difference. Here are the highlights:

On the match: “This match was so special. It told such an amazing story. This is why it’s one of my top three favorite matches of all time,” Angle said. “For Undertaker to be a 300-pound giant, seven-foot tall, and be able to do what he did in the ring that night? It was nothing short of amazing” (per Fightful).

On it showing a different side of The Undertaker’s character: “The Undertaker wasn’t supposed to do that stuff. He wasn’t supposed to be a submission-type wrestler. He was supposed to be ‘The Deadman’ that walked around and Chokeslammed people,” Angle stated. “For him to show his versatility here as The Undertaker, I thought was incredible. It showed that he had many levels to his wrestling… he proved that he could do any type of wrestling match. He could even have a five-star Lucha Libre wrestling match. I mean, that’s how adaptable Undertaker was. I was just proud to be a part of it.”