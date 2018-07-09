WWE News: Kurt Angle Calls RAW Matches Meaningless Then Deletes Tweet, Ziggler and McIntyre Send a Message To Seth Rollins, Top 10 Kane Returns

– Yesterday on Twitter, Dash Wilder sent Kurt Angle a message about The Revival’s two weeks of domination of Roman Reigns. He wrote:

Hey @RealKurtAngle, we’ve dominated Da Big Dawg two weeks in a row. Just keep that in mind. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 8, 2018

However, SportsKeeda reports that Angle sent Wilder a follow-up tweet saying the matches the Revival had were ‘meaningless.’ Angle later deleted the tweet.

He wrote: “So two meaningless tag matches against 2 athletes that don’t get along? This defines your tag team? Son, you’ve got a lot to learn. I’m guessing you will.”

Wilder then criticized the RAW General Manager for saying matches on his show didn’t mean anything, but he later deleted that tweet. He wrote: “I’m not Jason Jordan and I’m not your son. No match is meaningless. You’d think the GM of Monday Night Raw would know that. You’re as clueless as everyone says. No wonder Corbin is going to take your job.”

– WWE has posted a new video in which Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre send Seth Rollins a message before tonight’s episode of RAW.

– Finally, the latest edition of WWE Top 10 looks at Kane’s various returns to the ring.