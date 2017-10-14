Kurt Angle Says There Will Eventually be a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Comments on Cesaro Deserving a Main Event Push, and Recounts a Horrible Move by the Big Show During a Battle Royal

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle answered fan questions this week during a Facebook fan Q&A session, and he addressed a number of topics. Angle discussed his thoughts on a women’s elimination chamber match, Cesaro deserving a main event push, and more. Below are some highlights from the Facebook fan Q&A session.

His favorite personal feuds: “Brock Lesnar or Chris Benoit. These guys matched my intensity. Loved the matches I had with them.”

Angle on why there hasn’t been a women’s Elimination Chamber match yet: “Patience. You Will.”

Angle’s thoughts on being a part of the WWE 2K18 roster: “It’s an honor and a long time coming. It really is a dream come true. As a kid, we all want to be an action figure or in a video game. My dream has been played out in 2K18.”

His thoughts on Cesaro possibly getting a main event push and his work with Sheamus: “Yes, Cesaro deserves it, but I love him and Shaemus tagging together. Give it some time.”

His most memorable house show performance and moment: “Not my ‘fondest’, but most memorable…lol. Big Show decided to prank me and stuck his giant finger in my backside during a Battle Royal. Horrible. Not funny at the time. Funny now…LOL.”