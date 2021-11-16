Kurt Angle Discusses How Chris Jericho & Eddie Guerrero Would’ve Fit In TNA

On a recent Q&A edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle was asked about how he thinks Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero would’ve fit in TNA, and the Olympic Gold Medalist had a pretty straightforward answer.

When discussing what each man would’ve brought to the table in TNA, Angle made it clear what they could’ve accomplished with the promotion (via Fightful):

“Gosh. Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero. Those guys, they would have carried the company on their backs. They would have done extremely well. They’ve always done well whether they were in WCW or WWE didn’t matter. I mean AEW now look at Chris Jericho. He’s still going as good as he’s ever been. It’s just unbelievable. But I think those two guys would have been really good for TNA.”

Guerrero passed away in 2005 prior to Angle joining TNA the following, while Jericho continues to be an active wrestler for AEW.