Kurt Angle Thinks Christian Cage Is One Of the Most Underrated Wrestlers Ever, Talks Milk Truck Segment On WWE RAW

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Christian Cage being underrated, the memorable milk truck segment on WWE RAW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on Christian Cage being one of the most underrated wrestlers ever: “He’s such a good guy. We were best friends – Edge, Christian, myself, and Rhyno. We really were best friends. We spent a lot of time together, and that time was so valuable. I’ll never forget what he did for me and what he did for the business. Christian is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers of all time. He should already be in the Hall of Fame. That’s how good he was. I think someday he will be, but I just think he’s been underappreciated.”

On the memorable milk truck segment with Steve Austin and the Alliance on WWE RAW: “I didn’t know [we were doing it] until the day of. They approached me and told me we had to do a run-through just to bring the guys out there and make sure everybody fit around the ring. Get Stone Cold in the ring with Paul Heyman and Debra and Stephanie, and I had to do the run-through with the milk truck to make sure the truck actually fit underneath the Titantron to get into the arena and make sure it would go all the way to the ring. So it was a quick run-through. But I was so excited to do this because this was my moment to shine as the top star in the company. This was such a great moment for me.”

On having to get on a plane without changing his clothes following the milk segment: “Actually, when I got done, I had to catch a red-eye and I had to get to the airport. I had two hours to catch my flight and the airport was an hour and 20 minutes away. I got there, so I couldn’t change after I did this deal with the milk truck. My shoes and clothes were drenched with milk. I went straight there to catch a red-eye flight – a six-hour flight – home that night, and when I got onto the plane, two hours into the flight my shoes started stinking real bad. Everybody on the plane was like, ‘Where’s that smell coming from?’ The guy next to me kept giving me dirty looks because he knew it was me. I took my shoes off and let them sit there and try to dry out. It was the most horrible trip I ever took.”

